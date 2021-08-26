Tyler mothers gathered at Faulkner Park on Wednesday to do what a lot of mothers do — workout. However, they weren't alone. These mothers were accompanied by their children in strollers for a popular class called Stroller Strides put on by FIT4MOM Tyler.
FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading company for pre and post natal health, wellness, and fitness programs for every stage of motherhood, according to Tyler location owner Lauren Spradlin.
From pregnancy through postpartum and beyond, their fitness and wellness programs help make moms strong in body, mind, and spirit. Started in 2001, there are currently over 2600 FIT4MOM locations nationwide.
FIT4MOM Tyler was opened in January 2019 when Spradlin discovered the group.
“I left a career in education, and with that, I left a community. I was very lonely in my first months of being a stay at home mom. I discovered FIT4MOM shortly after, and I’m so thankful that I did,” Spradlin said. “While FIT4MOM Tyler focuses on physical fitness, it is so important for a mother’s mental health as well. Not only do we workout, but we have weekly play dates and monthly mom’s nights to facilitate community and friendships.”
The Stroller Stride class was born from a desire to combine motherhood with fitness by Lisa Druxman.
“I decided to create a workout that I could do with my baby,” she recalled. “I didn’t want to miss a moment of his new life but also knew that I needed to take care of myself.”
Stroller Strides is a functional, total-body conditioning workout designed for moms with kids in tow. Each 60-minute workout is comprised of strength training, cardio and core restoration, all while entertaining little ones with songs, activities and fun. Each Stroller Strides instructor is skilled to meet mothers where they are mentally and physically. Mothers leave class feeling connected, successful and energized.
Kelly Bustos, who has been a member of FIT4MOM Tyler since 2018, said she benefits tremendously from the class.
“I have benefited in so many ways, from getting me out of the house when my son was three months old, to changing not only mine but my family’s health and most importantly helping me navigate my journey through motherhood," Bustos said.
When asked what she loved most about the class, Bustos' face lit up.
“Everything! It could have been one of those mornings where it was the biggest struggle to get out of the house and as soon as you get to work out everyone has a smile on their face and are so inviting,” she said. “It instantly makes my day better and sets the tone for the rest of our day. The moms mean so much to me, we are more than just a fitness group it’s more like a family.”
Spradlin said she understands the hesitance of mothers attempting to workout with young children but wants them to know the class if flexible and geared towards incorporating the kids.
“The question we get the most is ‘what if my child won’t sit in the stroller,’” she said. “And while every child is different, our certified instructors provide entertainment such as bubbles, songs, books, etc. to keep kids happy while moms get a solid workout. We also have snacks which help too.”
For more information, visit their Facebook page or go to tyler.fit4mom.com.