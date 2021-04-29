A Bullard woman died Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle wreck south of Tyler on State Highway 110.
Violet Louise Wright, 59, was driving a 2011 Honda Accord and stopped on Meador Cemetery Road, where she was trying to enter SH-110 South. At the same time, Jessica Karen King, 20, of Lindale, was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on SH-110 S, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Wright failed to yield the right of way, and entered onto SH-110 S and was struck by the Volkswagen, DPS reported.
Wright was transported to UT Health – Tyler, where she was later pronounced dead and taken to a funeral home. King was transported to UT-Health –Tyler in stable condition, DPS said.
The crash remains under investigation.