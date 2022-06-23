At least two local fireworks displays have been canceled due to fire danger.
The City of Troup on Thursday afternoon announced its display set for July 2 has been canceled "due to the extreme fire danger."
“Our fireworks show producer spoke with Troup Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Mager and he was not comfortable with going forward,” Troup Community Development Corporation Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy said. “The risk is just too great and the safety of our citizens and property is of the upmost importance. We are disappointed and we know others will be as well.”
The City of Troup and Cherokee County are under a Burn Ban and there is no rain relief in the forecast.
The City of Bullard also announced earlier today cancellation of its upcoming fireworks event, Blast Over Bullard.
"This is not a decision that we have taken lightly but there are many concerning factors that have caused us to make this decision at this time," the city said in a statement. "The uncertainty caused by the drought-like conditions and the recent burn ban that was issued for all Cherokee County (which includes Bullard High School) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. This announcement and other factors outside our control has forced us to make the difficult decision to cancel the event.
"Secondly, our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel towards our vendors and sponsors, who support and depend on our events, and towards our community – to always provide them (and you) a safe and welcoming environment during our events. With that said, we have concluded that for reasons that are out of our control, we cannot guarantee that we would be able to deliver the type of event experience that would meet our standards."
Bullard said it is aware this is an "enormous disappointment," not only to the vendors and sponsors but also to the community.