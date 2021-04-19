Two Bullard teens who were reported missing on Sunday and the subjects of an AMBER alert have been found safe.
Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson, both of Bullard, had traveled to Seagoville with their music teacher to perform at a flea market. The AMBER alert issued on Monday said both girls were in grave and immediate danger.
“I can tell you that we received a call from our captain that has been in contact with some other agencies and we have located these females in Plano. They are on their way. Plano Police Department was notified of a possible location. They got out there and located the females at this location. They are safe. We have officers and detectives out there right now,” Police Chief of Seagoville Ray Calverley told Fox 4 in Dallas on Monday.
Calverley told FOX 4 that the two girls were found safe Monday afternoon at a hotel in Plano. Calverley credited cell phone data and help from the FBI in finding the girls.
“We received some other information, thankfully with the help from the FBI, we were able to get locations of this cell phone, which led us to where we’re at right now,” he said.
The finding of the girls concluded a lengthy, stressful time for the teens' family and friends.
Prior to her daughter being found safe, Dolores Betancourt, who speaks Spanish, told the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Tyler Paper Español she talked to her daughter around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
“She called me crying saying she was scared, she was very scared, that they were going to do something to her, and that she tried everything to make sure they didn’t do anything to her but that there wasn’t anything more to do. She called her dad, too," Dolores Betancourt said. "She called me again and said, ‘Mom, I love you very much, I won’t be able to call you anymore because they found out I called you and now they’re saying they’re going to kill me’ Since then, she hasn’t called again.
Devany Betancourt was able to call her father on Sunday. He quickly instructed his daughter to look around and describe what she saw and the teen said she thought they were at a Motel 6.
The girls traveled to Seagoville together with a private music teacher, Mario Cedillo, Dolores Betancourt said. She also said Nelson tagged along with Betancourt.
She said Cedillo never told the parents the girls were missing for hours even though he reported it to the police and said he could not find them.
“I was cooking at home and I called him because my daughter was supposed to be at work at 5 p.m. I called him and I told him it was 5:03 p.m. Why hadn’t they come home? He said, ‘I can’t find Devany and I can’t find Marina. I’ve been looking for them for two hours and I haven't found them,' ” Dolores Betancourt said.
Cedillo, who also speaks Spanish, told the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Tyler Paper Español on Monday he planned a "voluntary meeting with detectives."
"I’m going to show them phone calls I have and messages she sent me those days," Cedillo said before the girls were reported safe. "Otherwise I want to see if we can go to the flea market to see the cameras. I want to be sure if she was really kidnapped or if she went voluntarily. That changes a lot of things I’ll be back tomorrow in the evening."
When asked why he didn't notify the parents, Cedillo said he was driving and could comment more Tuesday evening after work.
Dolores Betancourt said she drove to Seagoville Sunday to look for her daughter. She was looking until 11 p.m. and could not find the teens. On Monday, she went to Dallas to meet with the FBI.
She said that when the girls went missing, Betancourt and Nelson called their teacher and said they were looking at clothes. Cedillo told them, 'OK,' Dolores Betancourt said.
About 15 minutes later, Dolores Betancourt said they called their music teacher again, this time saying that two men kept following them, that they wouldn’t stop looking at them and that they were scared. Cedillo told them to look for a police officer and to tell them what’s going on.
According to Dolores Betancourt, the girls did not give a description of the men who they said were following them.
“He said they were still talking when she said, ‘Oh my God’ and that the phone was taken away. He couldn’t talk to her anymore, there wasn’t much noise. He kept calling and calling and the phone was turned off,” Dolores said.
Dolores Betancourt said she was receiving videos, where people recorded Betancourt singing at the flea market, so Dolores said she believes she went missing about 15 minutes after she performed.
Dolores Betancourt said the police searched the premises, but she wasn’t found at that time.
Both girls attend Bullard High School. Dolores Betancourt said her daughter is an aspiring musical singer and has multiple videos online of her singing.
Calverley said Monday evening the investigation is still ongoing, and suspects are not being revealed at this time.
“They are being transported back here for questioning,” Calverley said.
Calverley said it is still unknown if the girls were harmed.
“The one thing that we’ll say is that they’ve been located safe. They’re alive, which is a great, great accomplishment for today,” he said.
(Ana Conejo, Zak Wellerman and John Anderson of the Tyler Morning Telegraph contributed to this report)