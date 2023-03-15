Four Bullard High School students along with Bullard residents are being declared “heroes” after helping rescue a woman who was trapped in her car, submerged in water after a crash.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Monday a vehicle wrecked going around a curve near the intersection of FM 346 West and Olivia Lane before flipping over in a nearby bond, according to Lt. Hunter Rath of Smith County Emergency Services District 2.
“The vehicle had a single occupant who was extricated from the vehicle by the fire department with the assistance of civilians who were attempting to free the patient before the fire department arrived on scene,” Rath said. “With assistance from EMS and the fire department, the patient was able to walk from the scene to the ambulance.”
“The patient was transported by EMS to a local hospital to be evaluated by a physician, however the patient appeared to be in a stable condition on scene,” he added.
Kyle Schneider, Sheane Congo, and siblings Derek Bowers and Drue Bowers, all in the 11th grade, jumped in to help the driver. Derek and Drue’s father Troy Bowers along with another Bullard resident David Isbell also came to the aid of the driver.
Schneider said his initial thought was how to get the driver out of the car.
“My first thought was how are we going to be able to get whoever was in there out, there was six helping once we got the car on its side,” he said. “It was a great relief to see somebody was breathing in there. I think most people would have helped; we were just in the right place at the right time. It was a miracle she survived.”
Congo said everyone involved in assisting was trying to pry the car door open.
“We were trying to pry the door open or get through the window and try and get her out,” he said. “Our friend’s dad was able to get inside the car and keep the woman’s head up so she could breathe.”
Congo went on to say he was honored to help and felt gratitude for all who assisted.
“It is truly an honor to be a part of helping a person to safety, I feel as a believer in Christ I am called to do what I can for the service of others in need and am just so incredibly happy that the woman was able to walk away from the accident safely,” he said. “I can’t express how thankful I am for everyone around us to help out and to be a part of saving a life last night, because I can guarantee you no one expected this to happen. The circumstances were truly immaculate in that we were able to respond so quickly.”
Derek Bowers said his first thought was of the person trapped inside and the fear they must be feeling.
“I thought about the people in the vehicle and how scared they must be. There were several people helping before first responders arrived,” he said. “When I jumped in, me and a couple of others turned the vehicle on its side to create an air pocket for possible survivors, then we made sure the lady was OK and breathing.”
Sister Drue said her first thought was to get there before the car started to sink.
“My first thought when I saw the car in the pond was to get there as quickly as possible before it started to sink,” she said. “Initially the driver was unresponsive.”
Bowers also said she doesn’t consider herself a hero; just someone wanting to do the right thing.
“I wouldn’t call myself a local hero. I just knew that I would want someone to help me if I was in her situation,” she said. “I would like to share for others to please be careful while driving especially on that turn.”
Rath said the efforts made by the students and bystanders were nothing short of heroic.
“The efforts of the individuals who helped were heroic, to say the least. The occupant of the vehicle was in a very dangerous situation which could have ended much worse had these individuals not rendered aid as quickly as they did,” he said. “Their bravery is a shining example of the citizens of Smith County.”
Rath said although it is impossible to know what might have happened had help not been immediate; witnesses reported the students and neighbors were able to roll the vehicle on its side, possibly giving the driver extra time before first responders arrived.
“Witnesses reported the vehicle was completely upside down in approximately 5 feet of water. The witnesses also reported the individuals who jumped into the water were able to roll the vehicle to its side, potentially keeping the occupant from being submerged in the water and drowning,” he said. “Upon arrival of the fire department the occupant was found to be breathing, but unable to exit the vehicle due to the damage sustained during the accident.”
Bullard High School Associate Principal Chris Pawlak said the school was proud of the student’s quick response.
"We are proud of these four students for the actions they took during this emergency situation and their willingness to do anything they could to help someone in need," Pawlak said.
According to Bullard residents, the curve at the location of the accident is notorious for wrecks.