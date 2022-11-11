Concerned Bullard residents went to a town hall on Thursday night hoping to get answers about their sky-rocketing water bills.
Although the meeting consisted of a question-and-answer session, those residents feel like they left without the answers they were looking for.
The city organized the town hall as an opportunity for residents to understand the city's water meter system and how it operates, including the details of its technology, software, equipment and safeguards, amid ongoing issues and concerns from residents who say their bills are increasing for no apparent reason.
Representatives from Neptune – the water meters used by Bullard – and Core and Main – a distributor of the water meters – were at Bullard City Hall for the Q&A and aimed to inform customers and provide educational information.
Buzz about increasing water bills began at least two months ago when numerous customers reported seeing high bills with unrealistic usage for their household. Tracy Nguyen, for example, said in September her bill had risen to over $700 and showed 83,000 gallons worth of water usage. Nguyen said her typical monthly usage is closer to 6,000 and her residence had no leaks or other issues. So the increase wasn't just a blindside, it also simply wasn't adding up.
Nguyen took the issue to a community Facebook group where she learned other residents were experiencing the same thing. That month, the Bullard City Council held a meeting with one agenda item allowing residents to bring their water bill concerns before the council. Several people spoke, noting their bills had spiked significantly for a few months in a row with no clear reason why.
Nguyen was at Thursday's town hall and said her bill has decreased and gone back to normal without her making any changes. But issues remain ongoing for fellow residents, she said, and she continues to be a community advocate for those still knee-deep in the situation. She has also started a change.org petition to "end the spike," which has been signed by about 70 people.
After the town hall, Nguyen said her questions remain unanswered.
“I don't see any results that have been helpful for us,” she said.
Residents who have issues with their water reports have the option of sending their meter to a third party for testing. Nguyen said this costs $250 and on top of already high water bills, paying that can be a challenge for many.
Bullard resident Tony Pfeiffer was also in attendance at the meeting, but said he was primarily there to ask questions and “keep the city honest.”
His takeaway from the meeting was, “nothing. I thought a lot of people traveled a long way that said nothing,” Pfeiffer said.
Several questions were asked during the meeting such as how to detect irregularities before getting a bill; how to know if everything is 100% accurate; if the city can see residents' water reports monthly; where the water is going; the advantage of the current meters and more.
Shellie Rabroker, regional sales manager at Core and Main, explained how the Neptune meters work. Some residents wanted to know how reliable the meters are, and she explained that "the reading is what it is."
"When we’re reading the system, there’s no way to add a multiplier or take away a number,” Rabroker said. "It’s sending the true reading over into the software.”
The meter system in Bullard is an automated metering infrastructure, meaning it is a fixed based system, Rabroker said. The meters send the readings to a “collector” each month which then sends the information to the city.
She added that there is no way for the information to be hacked because it is a direct encoder register, so data cannot be changed. All of the information is stored in Amazon high security cloud.
Every meter is guaranteed to last until it has run 1.5 million gallons or five years, whichever comes first, Rabroker said.
Residents have the ability to look back at 96 days worth of data stores in their meter history. The city can retrieve this data for customers who have questions and print out a report showing the hourly consumption. This report will include a bar graph and excel sheet and can be narrowed down to show what was going on in a specific 24-hour timeframe.
“It’s a customer service tool for you but also the city as well so you can look at that 96-day window of time,” Rabroker said.
At this time, the City of Bullard doesn't have customer portals, which would grant customers access to their usage, see any irregularities, allow them to set up alerts when they go over a certain amount, compare usage to previous years and more.
Many of those in attendance said this is something they would be interested in seeing the city have.
City Manager David Hortman said this is likely something that would have to be budgeted for, which was not done in this fiscal year's budget. It would cost around $40,000 to 50,000 extra a year and divided between all the meters in the city.
Hortman asked anyone who is concerned with the function of their meter or concerned about its reports to call the city so they can come out and take a report. If customers still think the report is inaccurate, the meters can be sent to a third party for an accuracy test. Although this costs a fee, the city will cover the cost and replace the meter if results show the meter was giving false reports.
Hortman encouraged all those with concerns to reach out to the city with their questions and they would do what they could to help. Anyone with billing or usage questions can schedule an appointment with the utilities department by contacting utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net or 903-894-7223 ext. 101.
The next regularly-scheduled city council meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips St.