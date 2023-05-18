A Bullard neighborhood is all too familiar with a stretch of FM 346 West that runs between County Road 188 and FM 344. Residents say they can still picture body bags in their driveway and hear the sound of vehicles crashing at the curve.

According to a Texas Department of Transportation report, there have been 14 crashes at the curve since January 2020 involving 16 vehicles and 20 people. Three of those crashes resulted in fatalities.

Residents who live on or close to the crash site — a curve that winds around a pond on the property of Jan and Todd Schneider — say there have been many more dating back to the time they moved to the area.

The Schneiders have seen body bags in their driveway and held hands with people in critical condition. They've helped numerous drivers after their vehicles landed in the nearby pond or been there to console them immediately after a crash. They've even had their power cut from downed power lines.

Todd Schneider said he has lived in his home for eight years and believes the number of crashes is more than 20 in that period.

“We live on the curve — west side, where most of the accidents occur,” he said. “We have assisted drivers that have been life-flighted to the hospital; we have helped people out of the pond; we have had body bags on our driveway; we have had our power pole snapped in half three times in the last three years; we have helped people out of a rolled vehicle. We have witnessed many accidents, and it has increased over the past three years."

Schneider said he believes the curve is too narrow, and with more people moving to the area, the chances of crashes will only increase.

“It is a dangerous curve, as it begins with a slow turn and then turns hard left at the point where the drop off is the steepest and longest. The road is too narrow at this point to be safe from a minor error in driving,” he said. “As more people move to our area, the traffic on 346 West is increasing, which is resulting in more accidents.”

Schneider said his attempts at contacting Texas Department of Public Safety and TxDOT resulted in being told the road was up to standard.

“The point that has been made to us when we have contacted TxDOT and DPS is that the design meets legal requirements. The factors that lead to these accidents are due to driver intoxication, texting, and speeding, which they can't prevent,” he said. “While this is true, it is true in almost all accidents — not just this corner. The data supports this is a high-risk corner for drivers and needs to be addressed.

“My suggestion is to widen the west side of the road at the corner at least 5 feet and add notification bumps on the ground to provide indications to the driver before they get their tires off the edge. Once the driver’s tires cross that edge, their life is in serious danger.”

The speed limit was lowered by 5 mph around the curve in 2017 but did not appear to help decrease the number of crashes.

Jan Schneider said the crashes that have happened on her property due to the curve have been heartbreaking.

“We have actually had three body bags in our driveway in the last three years. There were a couple other deaths before we moved in within the last 10 years,” she said.

“The first accident that I witnessed a person dying I heard the sound and was by the vehicle within seconds. He was still breathing at that time. The neighbor and I took turns holding his hand, talking to 911, and checking for other passengers until it was no longer needed,” she said. “I was even more terrified trying to see in the backseat of the mini-van that had been crushed, continuing to pray no children were in the back of the vehicle.

“I remember a high school senior two years ago was on his way to his very last football practice, a dog ran out in front of him and he hit it, but it still caused him to flip his truck due to the steep embankment. Thank heavens he was able to walk away,” Jan Schneider said.

Neighbor Kim Bowers, who lives a few yards away, said she has stopped counting the number of wrecks at the curve.

“Honestly, I stopped counting at around 13 or 14. I would say there have been at least 20 by now since we moved here,” she said. “It's a little nerve-wracking when you hear that loud sound of metal impacting because you don't know what to expect, how bad is it going to be, will they be alive and saying a quick prayer as you run out the door. It's not just us — our whole street and the neighbors across FM 346 come out to help.”

Bowers agrees the curve starts off well enough but sharpens quickly — something that has put several vehicles in the pond next to it.

“This curve is deceiving and very dangerous. Coming from Flint, the curve starts off very gentle and then quickly sharpens with a small shoulder. At the end of the shoulder there's a significant drop, so there's not much room for error,” she said. “If you come around that curve too fast or not paying attention, it's not going to end well for you.”

Property damage also a factor

Tim Eaves, who lives just beyond the curve, said his family has had nothing but bad experiences with it.

“There are too many to discuss individually, but all of them have been bad experiences,” he said. “Several have involved property damage, some of which the drivers were uninsured.

“Nothing has been done proactively by any jurisdiction to alleviate or mitigate the issue. We have been told by other neighbors that the current road signs would be upgraded to flashing solar powered 'chevrons,' but that has not happened yet. There are many options available that are already in use on other adjacent FM roads including along other sections of this road, 346.”

Eaves said the frustration doesn’t stop following the crash, as many times debris is left along residents' yards.

“In two cases, there was large debris left along the right of way creating another hazard. I reported one to the Smith County Roads and Bridges by email and got redirected to TxDOT,” he said. “The other incident left car part debris along the right of way for over 100 yards. I had to lodge a complaint with the wrecker service to get it cleaned up.

“My neighbor has warned me not to cut any trees on my property near the right of way since they protect my home. I am still debating whether to buy large decorative boulders to add additional protection and for peace of mind."

The most recent crash happened in March when a woman's car flipped into the pond and was submerged under water.

Once again, the neighbors, including their children who attend Bullard High School, ran to assist the driver and saved her life.

The teenagers were later recognized by the mayor of Bullard and Smith County Commissioners Court as “local heroes”.

TxDOT to act on safety improvements

Following the most recent incident, TxDOT said although the number of crashes on rural roads is higher and many contributing factors are a result of bad decisions by the driver, it is committed to ensuring the roads are safe for driver and pedestrians alike, according to TxDOT Public Information Officer Jeff Williford.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to safety, TxDOT conducts a thorough analysis of every fatal crash that takes place in the Tyler District,” he said. “In 2022, we saw a total of 167 fatal crashes in the district, resulting in the loss of 192 lives. Seventy-seven percent of these crashes occurred on rural roadways.

“The top five contributing factors for these fatal crashes included driving under the influence, failure to drive in a single lane, unsafe speed, failure to control speed, and pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way,” Williford added.

However, the agency felt compelled to take action and will soon be making improvements to that portion of the road.

“TxDOT remains dedicated to ensuring that our roadways are safe for drivers and pedestrians alike. We have programmed a project to add additional LED chevrons to the FM 346 corridor,” Williford said. “This project is scheduled to let this June, and its limits are 0.2 miles north of FM 344 to 1.0 miles north on FM 346. We will continue to closely examine each crash and roadway in the district to determine if safety enhancements are needed.”