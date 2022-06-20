The City of Bullard has issued a water conservation notice, asking residents to limit their water usage.
The Stage 1 Water Conservation Plan is going into effect on Monday “due to drought-like conditions,” city manager David Hortman said in a press release from the city.
The following water restrictions apply:
Residents having even numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Residents having odd numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday.
Outdoor watering use of any kind is prohibited on Friday, the city said.
Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500 as provided by ordinance.
If you have questions or concerns, contact Bullard City Hall at 903-894-7223 or email utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net