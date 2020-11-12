A Bullard resident won a $1 million prize from a Texas Lottery game, and the winning ticket came from a gas station convenience store in Tyler.
According to the Texas Lottery, the Bullard resident won the prize in the scratch ticket game Monopoly 200X.
The ticket was bought at Fast Fuel 155, located at 15291 Highway 155 South in Tyler. The winner is choosing to remain anonymous.
This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Monopoly 200X offers more than $129.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.