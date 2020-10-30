A joint press conference with the city of Bullard and the local NAACP regarding an incident involving off-duty Bullard police officers and a Black teen at Times Squares Grand Slam last weekend has been postponed.
In a statement Friday morning, Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick said the police department, city manager and herself are meeting with the family of the 15-year-old and NAACP representatives Friday to review body camera footage.
Frederick said this will give context rather than a "brief phone camera film shown in the news media reports."
A video on social media showed the teen grabbed near his neck and shoved to the ground by an officer working security after he began pushing up against the officer's shoulder Saturday night at Grand Slam.
Joe Turner with the local NAACP met with the officer involved in the incident Thursday, Frederick said.
"We appreciate the professionalism and courtesy of the NAACP in discussing this issue," she said.
She also said she hopes a press conference originally set for sometime this week will be held next week.
"The discussions and communications have been rewarding and mutually beneficial in understanding the full context of the event and the feelings and concerns of all involved," Frederick said.