On Wednesday morning, students excitedly rushed through the Bullard Primary School’s doors in anticipation of a great first day back to school.
“We are so excited for the first day and to have a wonderful school year ahead. It is good to see our smiling students and families back on campus,” Bullard Primary School Principal Kenley Dover said.
With the start of the first day of school, the hallways of the six Bullard campuses are no longer empty but filled with the smiling faces of about 2,700 students and 425 staff members.
Jennifer Carlile, a second-grade teacher at Bullard Primary School, said there are many things to be excited about for the first day of school. It’s a chance to reunite with former students and meet lots of new ones, she said. The first day is the start to a brand new school year, and Carlile said that's something to look forward to.
“I always look forward to building relationships with my second-graders and watching them learn and grow,” she said. “Their enthusiasm and joy for learning are priceless, and I am blessed to be a part of it.”
With students back in classrooms, the teachers are ready to live true to Bullard ISD’s motto — impacting the kids by empowering today and embracing tomorrow.