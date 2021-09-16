The Texas Veterans Military show in Bullard is set for Saturday in honor of veterans and everything they have done for the United States.
“This event is to honor those that gave you and me the freedom to live in America,” Mike Balfay, event coordinator, said. “All these vets sacrificed to be here.”
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind the Cherokee Travel Center, at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway in Bullard. It will feature a military parade to honor veterans, a classic car show, Mouse and the Traps band, free lunch and more.
The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Stewart Family Funeral Home, at 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. From there, they will take Farm-to-Market Road 346 over to Highway 69 and travel south to the event site in Bullard.
Spectators are welcome to watch the parade from any point on the route.
There will be around 75 vehicles, classic cars, helicopters and more included in the parade, Balfay said. The Coast Guard will also bring their dolphin chopper to the event.
Military wise, this is the largest event East Texas has ever had, he said.
All five branches of the military will be at the event. Balfay said there should be around 800 to 900 veterans and an expected 4,000 attendees.
He added veterans 100 years of age who are World War II veterans will even be in attendance.
“These are the people who engaged in battle and offered their lives for the country,” he said.