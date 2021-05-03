A 61-year-old Bullard man was killed after a three-car wreck on Loop 323 in Tyler Saturday evening.
The vehicles crashed in the 3800 block of SSW Loop 323 at Highway 155 South. A Jeep was travelling westbound on Loop 323, while a Ford truck was travelling eastbound on Loop 323.
The Ford truck crossed into the westbound lanes, striking a white car and then colliding head on with the Jeep, according to the police investigation.
The passenger in the Jeep, Charles Thomas Reese, died at the scene. His family has been notified, police said.
The crash is still under investigation.