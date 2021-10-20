A Bullard man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released.
Troopers responded to the crash at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on FM-346, approximately six miles west of Bullard.
According to the investigator’s preliminary report, a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling southbound on FM-346 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway in a curve and struck a tree. The reason why the vehicle left the road is unknown, DPS Media and Communications Sgt. Jean Dark said in a release.
Jerry Smitherman, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The crash remains under investigation.