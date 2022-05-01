A group of Bullard students are showing they have what it takes to pursue a career in the fire and emergency medical services arena.
The Bullard Junior Firefighter team on April 23 traveled to Rowlett to compete in the 2022 Fire Games, where they went up against teams from Gunter, Plano, Rockwall and Rowlett in five categories — EMS, bunker gear, room search, make and break and the fire combat challenge. The team brought home a first place in the EMS category.
“These young men and women had been training for the last couple of months, and — prior to the event — every week for the last two months to be ready,” said Sharon Amora-Grammer, the program’s coordinator. “They worked so hard, and at the end did their best and won a first place,”
The Bullard Junior Firefighter Program started in July with six junior firefighters, Amora-Grammer said. It has since grown to eight. The group meets the first and third Wednesday of the month and has an overnight drill weekend once a month. During the overnight drill, the students plan, cook and shop for their meals and have training involving topics like first aid and CPR, food handler safety and ground search and rescue.
Amora-Grammer said the junior firefighters also help with local events.
Tripp Davis, 14, said the team put considerable time and effort into practice and preparation, which led to a first place at the games.
“My experience with the Junior Fire Department has been a great influence on my career and goals,” he said. “I cannot wait to see what this program has to offer later down the road.” Davis said.
Tali Amora, who attends Bullard Middle School, said although the whole event was fun, she did have her favorite categories in competition.
“What I enjoyed most about the Fire Games was the ‘make and break’ portion of the competition, and my favorite was the room search because you are searching and saving your fire department buddies,” she said. “You get to look for someone in a dark room or in a building. It felt really good winning the EMS category.”
Originally hosted by the Dallas Fire Department, Rowlett Explorer Post One took over the event two years ago when the Dallas Fire Department did not re-charter its youth program following COVID-19, according to Rowlett Explorer advisor Scott Hart.
Hart said the event was important for youth interested in pursuing a career in the field.
“This event gives our youth an opportunity to showcase their skills and deepen their passion for the Fire and EMS services. We are training tomorrow’s leaders and first responders,” Hart said. “The fire games is an event everyone looks forward to and allows the youth to network with similar-minded youth from other cities.”
Hart said it was a great accomplishment for the Bullard team to take home first place in the EMS category.
“The EMS event allows the youth to practice skills like patient extraction, CPR, triage and stabilization. Bullard has trained hard in this category, and the results show their hard work,” he said. “It is a testament to the youth and the leadership of their program."
Bullard High School student and team member Carsen Bunger said the program is teaching him valuable life lessons.
“It has taught me a lot about having respect for others as well as yourself. It has also taught me that everybody is good at something and working as a team will be more effective,” Bunger said.
Teammate Devin Nelson agreed.
“The program has taught me that when you bring together a bunch of capable people, we can work together to get stuff done — big or small,” Nelson said.
For more information on the Bullard program, visit the Bullard Junior Firefighter Program Facebook page at facebook.com/BullardJrFirefighterProgram.