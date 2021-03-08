After Gov. Greg Abbott announced the statewide mask mandate would end this Wednesday, Bullard ISD is choosing to continue its protocols of requiring face masks and coverings for students and staff.
Prior to Abbott's announcement, Bullard ISD COVID-19 protocols stated staff and students in fifth through 12th grade would be required to use face coverings, while students in fourth grade and below wear face coverings at the discretion of their parents or guardians.
In a letter shared on Friday, Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee said face coverings will continue to be a part of the district's protocols.
"As a district, we will review the new guidance, evaluate our current protocols, and work alongside our local health authorities and professionals to make any adjustments," Lee said. "We will communicate any updates and changes to our protocols as they are made."
Lee said over the past year, Bullard ISD has worked with the Northeast Texas Public Health District, local physicians, guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TEA and the state.
"We will continue to work closely with these same groups to ensure that we are making the most informed decisions possible related to 'close contact,' contact tracing, and required quarantining," Lee said.
Lee also updated community members about missed school days last month during the winter storm. The TEA allows school districts to submit a waiver for the four days that were canceled due to winter weather.
The Bullard ISD board of trustees submitted the waiver and Lee said he believes it will be approved so students and staff will not have to make up the missed school days.
"This school year has been different than any we have experienced before, and yet we have continued to come together to do whatever it takes," Lee said. "I want to thank the community and especially our staff, parents, and administration for their work this year to see student success. Thank you for your support of Bullard ISD."