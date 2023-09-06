BULLARD — The City of Bullard is asking its water customers to limit their use on particular days as a conservation notice has been put into place, effective Tuesday.
According to a statement signed by Mayor Shirley Coe, the city is currently experiencing a mechanical issue at one of the water wells due to continued excessive heat, drought-like conditions and high-water usage.
"We are kindly asking residential and commercial users to help by watering on your specified days and times," Coe wrote in the letter sent to customers and posted on the city's official Facebook page. "This will help reduce the demand and stress on our water wells and prolong or possibly prevent the need to implement further mandatory restrictions."
The following water restrictions apply:
Residents with even numbered addresses should water outside only on Thursdays and Sundays. Residents with odd numbered addresses should water only on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Watering, during these assigned days, is restricted to the hours of 9 p.m. and midnight.
Outdoor watering use of any kind is not allowed on Monday, Tuesday or Friday.
Violating these provisions may result in a fine of no less than $100 and no more than $500, according to the city.
Domestic water use for personal needs, household or santiary purposes such as drinking, bathing, cooking, and sanitation do not need to be restricted.
The city also asks you continue to water outdoor animals and livestock as normal.
This Stage 3 Water Conservation Notice Implementation is in response to the demand on the system which is declared an emergency.
Customers with questions can contact the utilities director at 903-894-7223, extension 110.