BULLARD – More than 60 vendors were scattered throughout the streets of downtown Bullard on Saturday for the fourth annual Spring Fling.
The annual event, hosted by Coffee Around the Corner, Dee Riley and the Bullard Chamber of Commerce, benefits a different nonprofit organization each year.
This year, vendor and raffle fees will be donated to County Roads Rescue, an organization dedicated to re-homing abandoned animals in Cherokee County.
The event also provides small, home-based businesses with an avenue to show the community what they have to offer while giving families a fun day out.
“The community benefits with quality time out with family, unique shopping experiences and an opportunity to learn about a non-profit and how they can help give back and volunteer within their own community. This also gives a non-profit in the community much needed donations,” Riley said. “It really is an event for the whole family.”
Along with shopping, the festivities also included a cornhole tournament, hot dog and pie eating contests, kids games, bounce houses, raffle baskets, food trucks and more.
First-time Spring Fling event vendor and Tyler resident Tiffany Robert, who owns Perfectly Broken, said she started the art as a coping tool.
“I started doing this in 2018 as therapy to work through grief. Event organizer Dee Riley saw my work and reached out to me about being a vendor," Robert said. “I’m so thankful she did. I checked out the Bullard Vendor Facebook page and could tell this was a great group of people.”
Robert said the event went so well she will be back next year.
“We will definitely return," she said. "The other vendors were all so kind.”
A $5 fee granted access to all-day games with additional fees for raffle tickets.
Last year, approximately $1,000 was raised for the Bullard Mission House.