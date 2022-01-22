Bullard High School led the region with collectively more student musicians earning spots on the Association of Texas Small Schools All-State Band and All-State Choir than in the school's history.
Eight Bullard ISD students are among about three dozen throughout the region whose talent and hard work placed them in the top 2.5% of high school musicians and vocalists in the state by qualifying to perform at the Texas Music Educators Association Clinic and Convention next month in San Antonio.
“Having six band students and two choir students selected to All-State is a huge accomplishment,” Bullard ISD Fine Arts Director Gary Jordan said. “Not only are we up against very talented schools in our Region and Area, but we also had fewer opportunities this year to qualify. Our students performed very well.”
Qualifying for All-State Band from Bullard were Anthony Foto, trumpet; Caden Garrick, trombone; Reilly Ogrodnik, percussion; Aiden Skanes, euphonium, Audrey Rhyne, clarinet; and Keegan Watson, euphonium. Selected for All-State Choir were soprano Sadie Brems and bass Caleb Brooks.
Beginning each fall, more than 70,000 high school students across the state audition in their TMEA region, according to the organization. They perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part.
Select musicians advance to compete against students from other regions in their TMEA area. The highest-ranking musicians, judged at the TMEA area competitions, qualify to perform in one of 18 Texas All-State ensembles sponsored by the band, orchestra and vocal divisions at the convention.
TMEA Communications Manager Karen Cross said being chosen is the highest honor a Texas high school musician can achieve.
“For many All-Staters, this is the height of their musical career,” Cross said. “For others, it signifies a beginning — with All-Staters often gaining coveted scholarships to study music and become music educators and professional musicians.”
In the Tyler area, students at Tyler Legacy, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Jacksonville, Rusk and Van high schools as well as at The Brook Hill School and Grace Community School were selected.
Jacksonville High School Choir Director Tiffany Hammock said it is the second time for her student Alexis Mendoza-Sanchez to be selected for TMEA. However, he was unable to perform this past year after it was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It is wonderful that he gets to perform because he is a senior and won't get that chance again after graduation,” Hammock said. “Last year when he made it, he was Jacksonville's first all-state choir member in 10 years. It is not a common occurrence.”
Rusk senior Tori Green, who has been in band going on seven years and plays the bass clarinet, said she worked hard to get an All-State Band selection and is excited to head to San Antonio.
“It is a great honor to have been chosen for my musical abilities and that I have the opportunity to play with other students who have worked just as hard to get to this point," Green said.
During the TMEA Clinic and Convention, Texas All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals beginning Feb. 9. Performances on Feb. 12 will bring the event at the Henry B. Gonzlez Convention Center to a close.