Fifth-grader Zadie Fenton from Bullard is among a select group of young horse riders taking on the National Horse Reining Competition in Oklahoma City this Wednesday.
She is the regional champion in the 10 and under hunter/jumper walk-trot category after winning in Fort Worth, making her a top 16 finalist in this division for the national championship in Oklahoma City.
In Fort Worth, she won champion in both the 10 and under pleasure class (when your horse is judged on how well it performs and looks) and the 10 and under equitation class (when the rider is judged on how they look and ride).
She will be competing in both these classes at the National Horse Reining Competition.
“I feel very proud of myself to go to this high of a level in competing,” Zadie Fenton said. “I’m just very happy I get to go.”
She has officially had her horse, Asia, since February, but she's been riding her even before this, she said. She loves getting to experience new places with her horse and compete with her.
Seeing her thrive as a rider is truly amazing, her mom Allison Fenton said, adding that her daughter has a God-given talent in her heart and soul that shows when she and her horse perform.
Watching his daughter grow as a rider and competitor is inspiring, her dad Lance Fenton said. She has shown me that no matter your age, if you’re passionate about something you can accomplish great things.
As her parents, Allison and Lance Fenton are happy to see their daughter do what she loves.
Both Zadie Fenton and her horse are amazing, and when they’re together people can really tell that they trust each other and are a team, her mom said.
“Asia watches over her as much as Zadie watches over Asia,” Allison Fenton said. “It’s almost like poetry getting to watch them ride, they are so beautiful together.”
She's so passionate about this sport and her parents do everything they can to help support her, such as traveling to competitions or taking her to practice throughout the week.
Zadie Fenton's horse Asia is an Arabian, like others in these competitions, who stays at Oak Haven Arabian Horse Farms in Tyler, her dad said. The family sees the horse often throughout the week to visit and for young rider to practice.