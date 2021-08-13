BULLARD – The Bullard football team got to work on Thursday washing cars outside their field house. While teachers were busy in their rooms preparing for a new school year, players took the time to make sure they went home in a clean car.
The act of service is not uncommon around the high school campus. Earlier this month the school took home the Coach Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award at the 15th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon.
In the past the Panthers have been active in the community by hosting food drives at home games, collecting donations for Toys for Tots, and participating in the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Touchdowns Against Cancer program.
Bullard Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Scott Callaway said the carwash was just a small way to give back to teachers who give so much.
"Giving back to our teachers, it is something we have always done. Our teachers give so much to us, this is just something we can do to let them start the school year off with a clean car,” said Callaway. “We are trying to teach the kids in our program to think about what they can do for others, and that it isn’t just all about us and the team and what we do on Friday nights playing football but about giving back to others.”
Sophomore Ayden Barrett said while the primary goal was to do something nice for the teachers, the event also helped build team camaraderie.
"Today we are washing cars for our teachers because they do so much for us, so we want to do something for them. We are all having a lot of fun, laughing and building a bond with each other that will also help us out on Friday nights,” he said.
The team will open their season on August 27 at home against Mabank.