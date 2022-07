The Bullard Fire Department responded to a brush fire Monday night on the Fourth of July.

The fire appears to have started in a field directly north of the Three Doves Estates neighborhood, across from The Brook Hill School.

Heavy smoke could be seen in the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire around 7 p.m.

The fire was determined to be fireworks-related.

Multiple departments responded.

A burn ban has since been issued for Smith County and all fireworks are now prohibited.