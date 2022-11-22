The Bullard Fire Department has named its new chief.
Peter Riley has been promoted to lead as the department's fire chief, according to a release posted on the Bullard Fire Department Facebook page.
Riley has been in the fire service for four years and is in his 16th year in the public service sector of state government where he serves as a trainer, project manager, and network/systems analyst, according to the fire department.
Riley’s father was a missionary in Mexico where he lived until he was 5, then his family moved to Arp where he later graduated from Arp High School. After graduation, he attended Tyler Junior College studying computer science and ultimately studied Business Administration at the University Of Texas in Arlington.
Riley holds his Texas Commission on Fire Protection/International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (ISFAC) in Firefighter 1 and 2, Hazmat Awareness and Operations, and Driver Operator/Pumper. Additionally, he is a Texas DSHS/NREMT Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Other qualifications Riley holds are Wildland Firefighter Type 2, Bulldozer Operator, Rescue III Advanced Auto Extrication, Fire Dynamics and Behavior, Flood and Swiftwater Rescue Technician, Lake Boat Rescue Technician, Ground Search and Rescue Technician, and is certified as Master Diver through the National Association of Underwater Instructors.
Riley is looking forward to leading the department and most importantly, the community.
“I want to see a service-oriented approach from the top down. The citizens are our customers. More importantly, they are our neighbors, our friends, and our family," Riley said. "We have a duty to show up for them on, quite possibly, the worst days of their lives to mitigate an emergency response.
"For me, I don’t just expect my firefighters to respond to an incident, clean up, and go home. I expect them to provide care, understanding and support to our community. Go the extra mile. I want them to be empowered to use their latitude for independent judgement to make serious positive impacts in my citizens' lives."
By that, he means once the emergency is over, it's important to ask, “How else can we help? Can I do anything else for you while I am here?”
"This shift in thought process starts at the top down," Riley said. "I expect my officers to see their firefighters as their customers, and myself and the deputy chief to see our officers as our own customers. Push the power to make decisions and impact others to the front line.”
On top of his responsibilities as the fire chief, Riley's ultimate responsibility is being a single father to his 9-year-old son Adrian. Adrian is in the fourth grade and loves to play soccer. Riley has worn the hat as coach for Adrian's soccer team since he was 3 years old. Outside of soccer they spend countless hours on different adventures from sports, fishing, hanging out, and spending time together.
"We want to say welcome aboard and congratulations on your promotion to fire chief," the department said.