BULLARD – Students from the Bullard FFA program spent Tuesday afternoon hosting a Patriot Day appreciation luncheon for Smith and Cherokee County first responders.
First responders were treated to sloppy Joes, chips, cookies and bottled water, all served by FFA students at the Bullard Agriculture Facility.
The importance of patriotism and serving others are key values taught to students in the Bullard FFA program, and students were able to put those values into action by providing both dine-in and drive-thru meal options in honor of Patriot Day.
Patriot Day is an American holiday on Sept. 11 to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 innocent victims who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Americans dedicate this day to remembering those who died and the first responders who risked their own lives to save others.
In years past, FFA sponsor Charlotte Main said her students honored Patriot Day by taking cookies and goodies to local first responder stations.
This year, however, the student officer team wanted to show their appreciation on a larger scale. After some assistance from their FFA advisers, the idea to hold a luncheon as close to Patriot Day as possible, was born.
“In the Ag building, we teach the importance of Sept. 11 each year and speak to our students about what that day was like,” Main said. “We feel it's important that this generation of young people never forget why Sept. 11 is a significant day of importance in America. Serving patriots who selflessly lay their lives on the line for others every day is one way we can serve others.”
She said she is directly affected by those who serve and is glad she could share the importance with her students.
“On a personal note, my father is a retired Tyler Fire Department captain who served the Tyler Fire Department for over 30 years,” she said. “It means a lot to pass on that gratitude.”
Senior Cole Adair, Bullard FFA vice president, said the luncheon was just one small way for the students to give back.
“These first responders provide for us day in and day out, they are what it means to truly serve a community,” Adair said. “I’m sure Sept. 11 holds a special place in all of their hearts and we want to thank them on Patriot Day for all they do. The last line of the FFA motto is ‘Living to Serve’ and we are here to do just that.”