The Bullard City Council voted against a low-income housing development coming to the city after dozens of community members voiced opposition to the possible apartment unit addition.
On Tuesday night, the council chose not to provide to a resolution of support to the development location called Westwind Bullard, a proposed 80-acre tract of land on the south end of town, for the developer's grant application.
Mayor Pam Frederick said the city received over a hundred emails of people against the development and three in favor. Community members cited the potential impact on property values for nearby subdivisions (Oak Grove Estates and Katima Estates), traffic congestion and additional students in the school districts.
She said the council made the denial based on the concerns shared within the community.
Frederick also noted that the location isn't near services families might need, such as a grocery store and public transportation.
On Feb. 6, the city received a letter from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs saying the developer is requesting a resolution of support to get grant funding for the housing. The proposed development includes 80 units with 72 being used as low-income housing.
Frederick said she hand-delivered letters to Oak Grove Estates and Katima Estates residents to see what direction they would like to go.
Joshua Ives, of Bullard, was one of the people that saw the letter from Frederick and he immediately shared the information on Facebook. He said he received 200 to 300 comments with about 90% opposed to the proposal.
He encouraged people to attend the meeting Tuesday night. He said he has many family members in Bullard, including some in the Katima Estates.
"I felt it was more of a city concern, not just the neighborhoods. Bullard, we have no transit," he said. "We have low-income housing already. I don't think for them or us it was going to be beneficial. Another thing is our schools here, we're at max capacity. Everybody wants to complain about stuff, but nobody wants to do anything about it. I'm glad I did bring awareness because maybe if I didn't it would have gotten passed."
Ives said that the builder is not from Texas and believes he has no interest in helping people.
"He has no thought process, it's just about money," Ives said. "It's not like a local builder helping people out."
During the Zoom council meeting Tuesday, six or seven people spoke against the proposal, while none spoke in favor, Frederick said.
Following the council meeting, Frederick said it becomes less likely that the development will move forward without the city's support.
She noted that Bullard already has a combination of low-income and senior living housing that has been maintained and funded by the city council. There are smaller homes being built as well as duplexes and quadplexes.
"I'm confident that the council followed the wishes of the majority of our community," she said. "The location just wasn't right. We have existing low-income housing. We've really diversified in the last several years."
Frederick, who has been served 18 years in city leadership, said Bullard is one of the fastest growing cities. In her opinion, high-density housing doesn't fit into Bullard's vision at this time.
"Our biggest challenge has been protecting the small-town feel that Bullard is known for," Frederick said. "If we are seeking high density housing and that small town feel, it just doesn't match to me."