The Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce is calling for local talent to submit information to perform at the Red, White and Blue Festival in November.
In the search for talent, festival Coordinator Lauren Kindle said there are no parameters. Singers, dance teams and other performers are welcome.
“We have so many local talented people, and we’re just wanting to showcase them,” she said.
Anyone interested can email information to bullardchamber@gmail.com. Submissions will likely close around Oct. 15.
Kindle said people can send anything they would like to about themselves and their talent, such as a performance video, a song or dance.
Submissions will be looked at by a panel.
The Red, White and Blue Festival is set 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11.
Kindle said there is not a set number of performances, and the chamber will try to showcase as much talent as possible.
The festival is a time for the city of Bullard and surrounding communities to come together to have fun and honor veterans, Kindle said. The Red, White and Blue Festival has been held for more than 20 years.
Along with performances from local talent, a parade, food trucks, vendors and more are planned.
Having grown up in Bullard, Kindle said always has attended the festival and is glad to be helping put it on this year. She added that her favorite part has been seeing people come together to support a common cause.
“It's just really nice for our community to get together because pretty much everyone shows up,” she said.