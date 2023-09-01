BULLARD — An East Texas high school football game ended early Friday night due to injuries.
According to Bullard ISD, the Panthers game against Caddo Mills was suspended late in the third quarter after multiple Caddo Mills players were hurt.
"On behalf of all Bullard Panthers, our hearts and prayers are with the Caddo Mills community for complete healing of the injured students," Bullard ISD said in a statement.
One minute and 33 seconds were left in the third quarter when the game was called, according to Bullard ISD.
More information will be released as it is made available.