Building Permits issued by the city of Tyler from Dec. 24-30:
COMMERCIAL PERMITS
A commercial permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive with a job value of $150,000.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued in the Kingdom Life Academy Addition subdivision at 2804 Garden Valley Road with a job value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in Crosswater Garden Homes subdivision at 7326 Crosswater Cove with a job value of $400,000.
A single family permit was issued in Briarwood Shadows Addition subdivision at 4124 Briarwood Drive with a job value of $125,000.
A single family permit was issued in Tobe Walton subdivision at 2904 Barnes Street.
A single family permit was issued in Forest Ridge at The Crossing subdivision at 3104 Ridge Dove with a job value of $600,000.