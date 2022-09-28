Tyler residents will soon be able to catch a game and some good grub at Bubba’s 33. The restaurant, known for its love of sports and scratch-made food, will open its doors on Nov. 7.
The 7,500 square-foot restaurant will employ a staff of 200 and officially started the hiring process on Monday.
Managing Partner Lerin Pennington said she is excited about serving the Tyler area and plans to have a fun opening day.
“We can’t wait,” Pennington said. “The first 100 guests will receive a mystery pizza box filled with various prizes such as pizza for a year, free burgers, pizzas, appetizers, to name just a few.”
Pennington said the success of the Longview location made her want to bring the restaurant to Tyler.
“After the huge success of the Longview location, I wanted to provide the same legendary food, service and atmosphere here in Tyler,” she said.
The Tyler location is the 40th Bubba’s 33 in the nation and features an authentic garage bar with working garage doors.
Pennington, who had been the owner and operator of the Corpus Christi location for the past six years, said she was ready to move back to East Texas and open a restaurant in the area.
“I always wanted to come home to East Texas to raise our son and open a location,” she said. “We are truly a family-owned restaurant, since my husband Randall also works on our team and our son Ian is a Hazel Owens Eagle.”
Bubba’s 33 was created by Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse restaurants. Taylor’s vision was to create a restaurant where families, friends, and sports teams could gather to enjoy a lively atmosphere without sacrificing quality food.
The Tyler location is now hiring for all full and part-time positions, including pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, and server assistants.
Pennington said she is looking forward to the hiring process and building her team and partnerships with the community.
“I'm truly excited to provide a family-like work environment for our team and build local community partnerships in Tyler and the surrounding areas,” she said.
Bubba’s 33 is located at 4504 South Broadway Avenue.
Hiring managers will be available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday by appointment.
Those interested in employment can apply online by clicking here or apply at the hiring trailer, in the restaurant parking lot during the days and times listed above.