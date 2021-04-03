A Brownsboro man died Thursday morning after a one-vehicle crash in Henderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation, Randy Hammond, 25, was driving a 2007 Infiniti G35 west on Farm-to-Market Road 317 and was attempting to negotiate a curve to the left.
Hammond’s vehicle, for a yet undetermined reason, began to side skid off the road into the south ditch. The vehicle went into a pasture, where it struck a concrete culvert and caused Hammond to be ejected, according to DPS.
Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash is under investigation, DPS said.