Out of an abundance of caution, Brownsboro ISD has decided to keep all campuses closed on Tuesday due to an unidentified odor that caused some students to be hospitalized on Friday during the district's homecoming football game.
In a statement on Monday, Brownsboro ISD said school leaders, along with county and city officials, are closely monitoring and evaluating the possible cause of Friday events.
"We are waiting on official reports and final conclusions to the investigation and want to be overly cautious for our students and staff," the statement read. "We want to extend our thanks again to you for your patience as we navigate through these uncharted waters and your support knowing we are taking every precaution to ensure a safe return for our staff and students."
BISD campuses were closed Monday as a result of the Friday events.
On Saturday, Superintendent Dr. Keri Hampton said before halftime a possible gas leak was investigated by the fire department and district officials, and at the time a leak was not found. Gas was turned off and clearance was given. However, after the halftime performance some students began showing signs of illness.
Students were treated immediately, but several students had to be taken to the hospital while others were treated on scene and released, Hampton said. She said that all who were taken to the hospital were later released to their homes.
Atmos Energy came out to the district facilities on both Friday night and Saturday morning and determined that there was not a gas leak at the stadium, Hampton said.
High school volleyball will still play Tuesday for its away game at Canton. The National Junior Honor Society ceremony will still take place as scheduled at Chandler First United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. with practice at 6:15 p.m.
English as a Second Language classes for parents scheduled for Tuesday will be canceled.