Brownsboro ISD has recognized the importance of mental health and the role it plays in students' lives. This year, the school district has created counseling spaces on each of its six campuses.
A survey was given to students and parents which showed the increased need for a space where students could feel safe. Mental health has always been a priority, but especially after coming back to school from the pandemic an increased need was seen.
“We really wanted to broaden what we were doing with counseling with more small group interventions and whole group counseling,” Rita Gray, Brownsboro ISD director of federal and special programs, said.
With this in mind, the campus counselors got together and decided to create counseling centers at each campus. With the help of the ESSER III Grant, which prioritized areas such as social and emotional learning, each counselor was able to create a safe space for students.
Ami Patterson, Chandler Elementary School counselor, said that she is thankful to have the opportunity to provide a safe space for the kids both individually and as a group.
“The original idea was a campus counseling center because we knew that we had (mental health) needs that we’d identified for our kids,” Gray said. “Just going through the pandemic a lot of kids were coming back or were scared of coming back from a home school situation.”
While counseling offices have been, and still are, in use at Brownsboro, the need for a space where students could feel comfortable and confident in sharing their feelings was something the district saw a need for.
“We have a lot of kids that just need a spot to get away, and I have incorporated calm down corners in every class but sometimes it's just not enough, '' Rebecca Garlington, Brownsboro Elementary Counselor, said. “My office is like a closet size so i'm very excited to have a room to use.”
The counseling offices are great and will still be put to use, Gray said. However, these offices vary across campuses and are sometimes multifunctional, so we wanted somewhere designated specifically for counseling services.
“We wanted it to be somewhere safe, somewhere inviting because there's going to be times when we have a student that makes an outcry and we want them to feel as safe as possible,” Gray said. “They’re probably going to divulge information that is unexpected and not easy to hear, so we want them to feel like it's safe.”
Paula Stephenson, Chandler Intermediate School Counselor, said that she is so excited to be able to provide kids with a more homey atmosphere. Spaces like this give them the opportunity to open up and share, she added.
Gray added that the counseling centers also work great for other counseling services Brownsboro offers.
In the next week a group called Next Step out of Tyler will begin sending licensed counselors to each of the campuses on a weekly basis to help students, Gray said. This is a great way for them to receive counseling services without having to seek it out, she added.
They have also recently partnered with the University of Texas on a program called Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine. This program allows students to meet virtually with a counselor up to four times and at the end of those sessions get a referral if needed.
With the implementation of both Next Step and TCHATT, having a centralized space for them to talk with students is great.
Gray added that with the addition of counseling spaces it is helping them work towards being more proactive than reactive. We want to be able to come to us and give them the tools they need to be successful if something does or is happening in their lives.
In today's world, mental health is beginning to be more recognized and talked about and we want to advocate for it here in Brownsboro, she said. So many children are struggling and we want them to know that they matter and seeking help is good.
Gray said that she has noticed that unless someone is educated in or understands the importance of mental health, then they will sometimes say a person is crazy when they are actually struggling with depression, anxiety, or something of that nature.
“We’re trying to shift the mindset, instead of saying ‘what's wrong with you,’ it’s more of a, ‘what has happened to you, what have you endured,’ and it's just kind of changing that mentality,” Gray said.
Talking about these safe spaces and counseling in a positive light will help counseling become more normalized for students, she said. We don’t want there to be a stigma around speaking with a counselor.
Gray said that there has been pushes for mental health lately and she is excited to see the change.
According to house bill 589 that went into effect on Sept. 2, 2021, 80% of a counselors time is to be spent providing direct services to the kids. These services include things such as one on one counseling, group counseling and whole group counseling.
As a whole, the counselors at Brownsboro are moving towards this. “I think they all want to spend 100% of their time counseling kids, that's the goal, it's just making time for all of the other stuff that comes up too,” Gray said.
The TEA has also distributed teaks for social and emotional learning just like they would for core subjects. Gray said that she is excited to see how this can correlate in the classroom and is working on applying this not only to counselors to implement but for teachers as well.
“We want to have every day discussions about the counseling centers and mental health so that it’s normal, plain and simple,” Gray said.