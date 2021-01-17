This past week, the UT Health Science Center at Tyler and the Northeast Texas Public Health District were named as two of the hubs in the state for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies in Texas are also receiving the vaccine as Tyler-area residents are a big part of the more than 100,000 vaccines in the state.
Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies said they have a goal to provide more people with the vaccine and an easier way to sign up for an appointment (https://www.brookshires.com/covid-19-information) online.
Brookshire’s officials said, “We are doing everything we can to serve our customers with the allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state. We currently have hundreds of names already on our waiting lists for the vaccine.”
Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies in Texas received doses of the allocated vaccine for Phase 1A and 1B individuals.
Brookshire’s officials said of those eligible for Phase 1A and 1B, “If you have already been added to a waiting list at your pharmacy, you do not need to sign up again. You will be contacted by your pharmacy when we have vaccine in stock for you.”
Using guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Brookshire’s pharmacies will ask for a badge or ID to confirm that each vaccine recipient is the targeted group. The general public is not eligible for the vaccine at this time.
Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities, while phase 1B includes people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19.
People should not show up to a hub if they don’t have an appointment. Providers are focusing on vaccinating areas and populations hardest hit by COVID‑19, DSHS said.
According to the state, vaccine supplies are limited but more supply is coming every week.
For week five of the vaccine allocation, NET Health and UT Health Science Center at Tyler each received 1,500 doses of the vaccine.
NET Health CEO George Roberts said the health district will be hosting vaccine drive-thru clinics at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler every week based on an appointment and waiting list system. To become a part of the waiting list, visit nethealthcovid19.org.
Those on the waiting list will be the first called for an appointment.
Appointments are full at UT Health Science Center at Tyler, but UT Health East Texas said Friday that officials will publicize the next appointment availability through the media. Appointments began on Monday, and people used an online link to sign up for these appointments as well.
Zak Wellerman contributed to this report.