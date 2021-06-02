Brookshire Grocery Co. and the City of Jacksonville have announced that a new Super 1 Foods store is coming to Jacksonville. BGC expects to break ground at the future site, 921 S. Jackson St., in mid-June.
“We are proud to have served the East Texas community for more than 93 years and excited to serve the city of Jacksonville with our next generation Super 1 Foods store,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co.
“This new store will be a testament to our company’s plans for growth and commitment to outstanding customer service. Our company’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional shopping experiences and value to our customers, and we can’t wait to serve Jacksonville with a brand-new store in 2022.”
“We are very excited to have the Brookshire Grocery Company join and be a part of our community,” said Randy Gorham, mayor of Jacksonville. “Obviously, new businesses coming to our town are always exciting; however, Brookshire Grocery Company has a track record of being an amazing community partner and we are also excited about that aspect of having them here.”
The store will feature a fuel center, a pharmacy with a drive-thru window, curbside service, and a full-service coffee bar along with bakery, deli, and meat departments. The store will also offer beer and wine, floral and produce departments.
This location will be the company’s 50th location under the Super 1 Foods banner and will create approximately 150 jobs for the Jacksonville community. BGC is regional family-owned grocery business that operates more than 180 stores in three states – Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas – with three distribution centers.
The company employs close to 16,000 individuals and was recognized as a Great Place to Work for 2020-2021.BGC has been in operation since 1928.