Brookshire Grocery Co. has presented $130,000 to 24 “extremely deserving” groups and charities across East Texas from funds raised during the ninth annual FRESH 15 Race.
“These donations that are made today will make a huge impact, as you know, in our community, and there's so many different ways that this is happening,” Brookshire Grocery Racing Director Ashleigh Endicott said Wednesday during an announcement outside of FRESH in Tyler.
Over the years, the company has given more than $1.1 million through proceeds from FRESH 15, Endicott previously said.
The money helps support the community through gift cards for groceries, medical and therapeutic care for children, communities for adults with disabilities, equipment to aid law enforcement and firefighters and much more, Endicott said.
“Thanks to all of you, the 24 different organizations that make Tyler and East Texas a special place to live,” Brookshire CEO Brad Brookshire said Thursday. “It wouldn't be such a great place to live and people wouldn't be moving into our town and area if it wasn't for the great work that y’all do each and every day.”
Brookshire said he is “proud” his company is able to partner with local organizations to help others. The donations given each year after the FRESH 15 allows the grocery company to aid numerous initiatives in the community, he said.
“As you know if you’ve partnered with us before, we're all about coming alongside our charities,” Endicott said. “We want to be just as much a part of your charity and organizations as you are ours because that's how we’re successful and that’s how we’re really truly able to give back.”
Matthew Honeycutt, director of Mentoring Alliance Summer Camps, said the donation helps his organization make an impact on the approximately 1,000 children who participate in its summer camp.
“This right here, this money, helps us directly impact kids with tangible help in our summer camp program by providing snacks,” Honeycutt said.
The Tyler Police Department and Tyler Fire Department, which have partnered with FRESH 15 since the event began, said Brookshire Grocery Co. gives them “constant support.”
“It would be hard for me to fully describe how important the relationship is between Brookshire Grocery Company, Fresh 15 and the Tyler Police Department and how that keeps growing every year,” said Jimmy Toler, Tyler police chief.
Through donations from the company, the police and fire departments have been able to acquire specialized equipment.
The police department recently got a golf cart, which was first used at the FRESH 15 Race, to help transport people, Toler said.
Fire Chief David Coble said his department has previously been able to purchase a rehabilitation bus for firefighters, which is used for them to refresh when on the scene for long periods of time. This year, the department will be able to replace some thermal imaging cameras, he said.
“This is another great honor again, and we are blessed to be a part of this organization,” Coble said.
This year’s FRESH 15 Race had about 3,500 participants, Brookshire said. This race is made possible through company employees, the FRESH Racing Team and partners such as the nonprofit groups, he said.
The organizations that received a donation this year are:
- Breckenridge Village of Tyler
- Champions For Children (Smith County)
- Children’s Advocacy Center
- Children’s Village
- Christian Women’s Job Corp
- East Texas Human Needs Network
- Fit Steps/ Cancer Foundation for Life
- Heartisans Marketplace
- Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery
- Hope Haven of East Texas (Lindale)
- Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas
- Next Step Community Solutions
- Refuge Of Light
- Rose City Young Marines
- Shine
- The Adaptive Foundation by Apec
- The Arc of Smith County
- The Fostering Collective
- The Mentoring Alliance
- Therapet
- Tyler Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Center
- Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation
- Tyler Fire Department
- Tyler Police Department