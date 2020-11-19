Through a partnership with Hormel Foods Corporation and Brookshire Grocery Co., food banks in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas received over $100,000 in pork loin and peanut butter.
This donation was made as a part of the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program for food banks and food pantries in places where Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and Fresh by Brookshire’s stores operate.
The companies hosted a virtual presentation on Thursday with representatives from the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, FoodNet Food Bank and East Texas Food Bank. Each of the food bank representatives spoke of the donation’s significance to their missions of supporting hunger relief.
“Our company is committed to supporting hunger relief in the communities we serve, and we are so grateful to have this partnership with Hormel Foods to help make a difference,” Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co., said. “We care about our communities and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19 and slow the spread. We know people are in need this holiday season and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve.”
The Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program was created in 1989, and it involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers. Because of the program, over $15 million in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families.
“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Brookshire Grocery Company to support hunger-relief efforts in the communities served by the company’s stores,” Kelsey Tynan, Hormel Cure 81 brand manager at Hormel Foods, said. “The Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program highlights our long-standing relationship with Brookshire Grocery Company, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”
Hormel Foods will donate more than 55,000 hams to charities nationwide this holiday season thanks to their program.