Through community donations and help from local produce vendors, the East Texas Food Bank will receive nearly 470,000 meals to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brookshire Grocery Co. coordinated the collection of food the last three weeks from customers and vendors.
The collection was made possible through “Fill the Big Grocery Cart” events at three BGC stores and partnerships with local produce vendors. The total food donation represents more than two 18-wheeler truckloads and will help provide more than 468,800 meals.
The food will help the one in four East Texans, including one in three children, who are food insecure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are proud of the partnership we have with our customers and suppliers and the impact it makes in our East Texas community,” Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co., said. “Hunger relief is a cause we support year-round in the communities that support our stores. It is especially important to us now that we help individuals who have been affected by the pandemic. We truly appreciate our customers and suppliers for their generous support to make this possible.”
At “Fill the Big Grocery Cart” events, customers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items for the food bank with the intention of filling BGC’s 13-foot tall motorized grocery cart, according to grocery company. The events were held during recent weekends at Brookshire’s locations.
“We are thankful for Brookshire’s ongoing support. The need for food assistance is greater than ever and our work would not be possible without our strong partners like Brookshire Grocery Co.,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said. “The meals will have a huge impact on the one in four East Texans who are facing hunger.”
Brookshire Grocery Co. also donated $1.2 million in May to food banks across the more than 150 communities it serves. That donation will provide over 9.6 million meals for families in East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.