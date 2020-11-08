Brookshire Grocery Co.’s 39th annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive is just beginning, and it helps thousands of people in need throughout the roughly 150 communities served by the company’s stores.
Through Dec. 18, food items will be collected at all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and Fresh by Brookshire’s stores. The food items will be donated to local service organizations and food pantries for distribution.
People can purchase pre-assembled grab bags of food and donate to the drive, while monetary donations can be made using scan coupons at checkout. The money will be used to buy more food items for the drive, according to the announcement from Brookshire Grocery Co.
“Our company is committed to supporting hunger relief in the communities we serve,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We care about our communities and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19 and slow the spread. We know people are in need this holiday season and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve. With the generous support of our customers and local service organizations, we hope to assist 18,000 households.”
The Spirit of Christmas Food Drive began in 1982 in partnership with the Rose City Kiwanis Club in Tyler. The drive provides about 500,000 pounds of food to people in need within the company’s market area each year.
Headquartered in Tyler, BGC is a family-owned business employing nearly 15,000 people in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.