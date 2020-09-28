BULLARD — The Brook Hill School’s Sixth Annual American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl was one for the ages as the Guard erased a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to stun Fort Worth Christian, 34-31.
However, the school was a winner pre-game when the fans gave a standing ovation to active military, veterans, health care workers and first responders who were honored.
“I loved that event before the game, it’s always one of my favorites,” said Brook Hill head football coach Scott Ryle, who also delivered a pre-game prayer on the public address system. “I heard about it (before coming to Brook Hill) and to work with a school that honors our current and former veterans is a pleasure.”
Victoria (Bell) Crow, a RN at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and a Brook Hill graduate, said, “I think it’s awesome, I graduated 11 years ago and it’s been a long time since I’ve been back and it’s amazing.”
Active Pvt. First Class Joshua Blaylock played football at Brook Hill and walked through the line made up of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes.
“It means a lot, I love that they do this every year, honoring those who sacrifice their lives for us,” said Blaylock, who looked like he could pad-up and start at linebacker and was met by a loud round of cheers from the crowd.
“It felt great and brought me back to playing football when everyone was cheering you on,” he said.
The crowd gave another rousing ovation to Brook Hill Campus Police Officer and Bullard Police Officer Ryan Brown, who was deployed twice during Operation Iraqi Freedom while in the U.S. Navy.
While Ryle had to guide his team to the comeback win, he also had time to enjoy the moment.
“I was just taking the whole evening in. There was so much going on. I was glad I could give my prayer and my pastor spoke to the kids before the game,” said Ryle. “We just wanted the kids to have the opportunity to play. This was a perfect night, the sun was shining and we had the chance to honor the first responders.”
The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed twice at halftime as did Brook Hill.
Before fans entered Young Field at Herrington Stadium, Brook Hill hosted the “Ryled Up” Tailgate Party in the Kyle Lake Athletic Center parking lot.
Wally Dawkins, Brook Hill athletic director, said those honored received free admissions and a meal from the Brook Hill concession stand.
Dawkins added, “The Brook Hill School has a history of exhibiting patriotism and recognition of those in service to our country hosting The American Freedom Museum as well as the outdoor Walk of Honor and the Iraq and Afghanistan Outdoor Memorial. All three are used as memorials and teaching exhibits.”
A game story with other photos and a video can be found at Tylerpaper.com.