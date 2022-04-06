Texans living in rural areas voiced their desire for reliable internet access Wednesday during the latest stop of the Texas Broadband Listening Tour at the University of Texas at Tyler Soules College of Business.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar spoke at the event about bridging the “digital divide” in the state. This was the eighth stop out of 12 Hegar has made with the Texas Broadband Development Office.
The visit aimed to gain insight about internet access and collect input to develop the state’s first broadband plan, according to the comptroller's office.
“This broadband office is about connecting Texas,” Hegar said. “Sad fact is, today, of the state's population, 7 million Texans have no connectivity. Even if they wanted to have connectivity, there is no connectivity.”
He said Wednesday's stop helps the broadband office hear and understand what is going on in the Tyler region when it comes to internet access.
“As we know, there are a lot of spots in the state where they have service, but it's not very good,” he said.
The broadband office was formed with the passage of House Bill 5.
“I'm not here representing anything except people who live in the country who have no broadband access,” said Shannon Ramsey of Timpson in southeastern Coke County.
Ramsey said according to the Federal Communications Commission, good broadband access equates to 25 megabits per second for downloading and 3 megabits per second for uploading.
“If you're in the city of Timpson, if you're working at the library or the bank or the drugstore or the post office, you don't see 25 megabits. You're lucky to see 15 tops,” he said.
He added that people with data plans can maybe get an optimum broadband connection if they live close to a tower.
Ramsey and others in the rural area are “anxious” for a broadband connection so they can have internet access comparable with that in larger cities, he said.
“We’re ready for some broadband — bring it,” he told Hegar.
Patti Menefee, who lives in Van Zandt County, said she previously lived in Plano, so she can see the significant difference in speed.
“I should be able to work remotely in any county in Texas and in any place in Texas,” Menefee said. “I should be able to live the life prior to what I lived in Plano."
“Why isn't (broadband) a public utility?” she asked. “You can't do anything without the internet.”
Even after the tour ends, Hegar said Texans are still encouraged to continue providing feedback. Public comments on broadband in Texas will be taken though May 5.
To leave a comment through the survey, go to tinyurl.com/broadbandtour .