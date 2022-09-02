My name is Lucky. I’m available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lucky is about a year old, has a gorgeous brindle coat, weighs about 40 pounds and is fully vetted. Lucky would be the perfect companion for someone who jogs or runs. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Lucky, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.