Dolly is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She weighs 75 pounds and is fully vetted. This big girl will be best suited in a household with older children because of her size. Dolly loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Best of all, Dolly is house trained. She will ring a little bell if you hang it near a door, to let you know she needs to go outside! She is so smart! Dolly will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Dolly, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.