A bridge on CR 230 between Arp and Chapel Hill is being closed by Smith County Road and Bridge crews after a car crash caused major damage, according to the county.
The wreck damaged the wood deck of the bridge and took out the guardrails, both of which will have to be replaced, said Smith County Engineer Frank Davis.
Reconstruction of the bridge has been made a top priority because it sees a lot of traffic, Davis said. Construction is expected to take six to eight weeks.
The bridge is over Lake Tyler East on CR 230 between Texas 64 East and FM 345.
Drivers will need to take an alternative route during repairs .
To learn more, visit www.smith-county.com/Home/Components/News/News/670/97 .