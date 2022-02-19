A faith-based community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Tyler has a new executive director.
Breckenridge Village of Tyler on Thursday announced Chelsea Owens has been named its new executive director after joining on Feb. 7, and Owens said she is excited to get started.
“BVT has a sterling reputation in the Tyler community. I’m excited to create relationships with the residents, staff and families who have built that great reputation, and to continue to support and advocate for the residents that call BVT home,” Owens said. “I also look forward to working on future growth and expansion to open our doors to more individuals in need of a loving home with the superior quality of life BVT provides.”
Owens earned her business administration degree from Abilene Christian University and a doctorate in jurisprudence from Baylor University’s law school. She then moved to Tyler and practiced law for 15 years. A statement from BVT said Owens enjoyed law, but a family health emergency took her in a different direction.
When her father was diagnosed with cancer, Owens took over his role as a caregiver for her grandfather.
“That was the start of my journey into assisted living and my calling to work with people who often times depend on others to be their voice,” Owens said. “I realized that what I wanted most was to serve others and be a true advocate.”
Most recently, Owens served as executive director of Primrose Retirement Community. Prior to that, she was the director of operations for Capstone Healthcare Staffing in Tyler, managing two offices and supervising the work of more than 500 health care providers.
“BVT’s history and evolution — from its inception to its continued expansion — are the result of extraordinary moments and compassionate people,” said Kevin C. Dinnin, President and CEO of the BCFS System, BVT’s parent nonprofit. “Today I am confident that both our search for the new leader at BVT and fate have brought us the right person at the right time. I am excited to see where her compassion and leadership take the BVT community next.”