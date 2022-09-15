Breckenridge Village of Tyler (BVT) is seeking votes from the community after being selected as a Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award finalist. Winners will receive grant funds from the organization.
The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on the Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy's legacy of generosity and community service. Since that time, 204 grants have been distributed to organizations located across 36 states, Washington D.C, and Canada, impacting more than 2.4 million individuals. Individual grants range from $30,000 to $350,000, according to a Chick-fil-A representative.
Sixteen, four for each category, organizations will be awarded for their work in the following categories Caring for People, Caring through Food, Community, and Caring for our Planet.
Twenty-nine organizations will be selected as 2023 Regional Winners for their work in one of the four categories. These organizations must be nominated by a Chick-fil-A Operator.
BVT was one such organization, nominated by Jeff Johnston, Chick-fil-A owner representing the Tyler Chick-fil-A market.
Johnston said he was proud of the work BVT is doing.
“Chick-fil-A of the greater Tyler area proudly submitted the application for BVT as an Inspiration Award. We all are proud of the tremendous job BVT does for the Tyler community and for families literally all around the world,” he said. “We nominated BVT because of their long heritage of helping and serving people. The organization strongly fits the CFA True Inspiration Award categories; Caring for People, Caring through Food, Caring for Communities and Caring for our Planet.”
BVT is licensed by the State of Texas as a Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Breckenridge Village serves 58 full-time residents as well as offering day programs for non-residents, providing a wide variety of services, according to Breckenridge Village of Tyler Executive Director Chelsea Owens.
Owens said BVT was born out of tremendous community effort and support.
“The idea for BVT began when Robert and Jean Breckenridge began to speculate about the future for their youngest son Jimmy, who had Down’s syndrome. They knew that Jimmy would never be able to live on his own or take care of himself,” Owens said. “When Jimmy was 30, his father and his brother both passed unexpectedly within 6 months of each other.”
“With strong support from Green Acres Baptist Church, the generous community of Tyler and non-profit organizations, Breckenridge Village of Tyler was born. Jimmy Breckenridge, one of our first 24 residents, moved into BVT in 1998,” she continued.
Owens said it was an honor to be nominated for the award.
“It is an honor for us to be nominated for the True Inspiration Award. When S. Truett Cathy founded Chick-fil-A, he knew that ‘a great company is a caring company’. BVT’s mission and core values are aligned with that ideal,” she said. “We love God, value people, care passionately, and work together. Our ability to provide a warm, safe, family-like setting that seeks to empower each person as he or she develops spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially in a safe, loving environment relies primarily on grants and gifts from those who believe in what we do.”
"We are hoping that Tyler will take out their phones and vote. Every vote counts and only one minute of your time can help Breckenridge Village of Tyler for years to come,” Owens added.
Associate Executive Director of Advancement Linda Taylor said being considered for the grant was extremely humbling.
“We are so humbled just to be considered for a grant award that was established to honor S. Truett Cathy’s life and legacy. What an incredible man, who lived out his faith and his passion of serving others,” she said. “The residents at BVT also love serving others and are very passionate about their volunteer service to their community.”
“True Inspiration Awards grant recipients work hard to make a lasting difference in their communities and we’re proud to help them extend their impact through theses annual awards,” Taylor said.
Taylor also expressed her hope that East Texans would take the time to vote.
“Please East Texas, go on your Chick-Fil-A app and vote for Breckenridge Village of Tyler,” she said.
Rodney Bullard, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Chick-fil-A, Inc. said it is an honor to support the mission of nonprofits nominated.
“Our True Inspiration Awards grant recipients are a positive force for change in their communities,” he said. “Chick-fil-A is honored to support the mission of these nonprofits and foster continued growth in the communities they serve.”
Voting will run through Sept. 24.
For more information, visit the True Inspiration Awards page.