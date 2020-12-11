Breckenridge Village of Tyler has reached its $5 million capital campaign goal to construct its new building that will help further its mission of assisting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
On Dec. 5, the nonprofit BCFS System, which oversees BVT, gave a $1.4 million gift toward to the campaign to build the Douglas R. Mehling II Center, according to an announcement on Friday afternoon.
The new center will feature classrooms, meeting rooms and an event hall to host fundraisers that will benefit those served by BVT.
Steven Campbell, BVT executive director, said there are plans for the Douglas R. Mehling II Center to break ground in March. The estimated construction time is a year.
"If all goes according to plan, the building will be complete in March of 2022," Campbell said. Plans for a grand opening will take place shortly thereafter.”
Breckenridge Village of Tyler, located at 15062 County Road 1145 in Tyler, is a faith-based community dedicated to helping adults with mild to moderate intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The organization offers residential and day enrichment programs that empower residents to develop spiritually, physically and socially.
“Since its founding more than 20 years ago by the BCFS System, Breckenridge Village has been a highly compassionate, top tier ministry for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said BCFS System President and CEO Kevin C. Dinnin. “We thank our Lord for the wonderful blessings that come from those who support the good and important work of Breckenridge Village.”
The new building will be named after Douglas Mehling II, who died in 2016 from muscular dystrophy at age 34. Mehling earned a master’s degree in theology from the Adventist International Institute of Advanced Studies, and during while earning his bachelor's degree he consistently had a 4.0 GPA and served as senior class president, Breckenridge Village of Tyler said in a statement.
Outside of the classroom, Mehling worked as an associate pastor at Grandview Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grandview.
“This community will shine even brighter as we launch into the construction phase of this campaign,” Campbell said. “We are thankful for the generosity of our philanthropic partners and for the hope and purpose their gifts will provide to so many deserving individuals and their families.”
In addition to the recent $1.4 million donation, BVT received a $2.2 million donation from Douglas II's parents, Doug and Patti Mehling. The Baugh Foundation gave $1 million and longtime supporters who have chosen to remain anonymous gave $250,000, according to the announcement.
“Jesus says if you just give a cup of water in my name, you will not lose your reward,” said Linda Taylor, associate executive director of advancement at BVT. “And so it takes all of us – those who can give financially, those that can come and work physically, those that can pray – to do this mission, to make it successful and make it effective. It takes everyone. I’m truly humbled by the giving spirit of each donor who made this dream a reality for the amazing individuals we serve at BVT.”