As his mother cried tears both of joy and sadness, Douglas R. Mehling II was honored at Breckenridge Village of Tyler, where officials, along with his family, broke ground on the $5 million Douglas R. Mehling Multipurpose Center on Friday afternoon.
Mehling often visited his stepsister, Alex, who has lived at Breckenridge since 2006. He was recognized by the residents who also lived there. He was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at an early age and passed away in 2016 at 34 years old.
The Douglas R. Mehling II Center will be the newest building at BVT once it's completed in 2022. The village can then expand opportunities for the dozens of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who call BVT home.
BVT is a faith-based community for adults with mild to moderate intellectual and developmental disabilities nestled west of Tyler and offers residential and day enrichment programs that empower residents to develop spiritually, physically and socially.
The $5 million Multipurpose Event Center was made possible by donations of all sizes from donors who raised the money necessary to construct the building that will include classrooms, meeting rooms and an event hall for fundraisers and special occasions.
The largest single donation came from Doug and Patti Mehling of Tyler in honor of their late son and the namesake of the new center.
“Our family decided that making a donation to BVT would be an excellent way to commemorate (Douglas’) life,” the Mehling family said. “We know firsthand the positive impact gifts to Breckenridge Village made in the lives of these special people."
Douglas’ sister, brother and nieces were all invited to break ground on the new center dedicated to him. His stepmother spoke about his life and the care his mother provided him with and his sister read a poem she wrote for him. His niece read a letter she wrote to him, and his brother teared up as he spoke about his late sibling.
“Douglas went into the wheelchair when he was about nine years old,” Rita Earhart, Douglas’ mother, said.
He had been worried about being in a wheelchair, but got used to it quickly, she said. Children loved it and often pushed his chair and played with him.
As he grew older, his parents learned he was a brilliant student. He went on to college, graduated summa cum laude, was president of his graduating class and gave a wonderful speech at his graduation.
He was very close to his mother, who eventually became his full-time companion throughout college, accompanying him to all of his classes. Earhart was Mehling’s scribe and typed all of his notes.
“We had fellowship Bible study every day together and we would have very long conversations,” she said.
Every day was a routine for the family, but throughout the care, the two came up with word games and were very close.
“His health deteriorated. This disease slowly destroys all of your muscles,” Earhart said.
Eventually, breathing became difficult for Mehling. He had to use a non-invasive ventilator. Through his battle with muscular dystrophy, he became a preacher.
“He preached with that ventilator in his mouth. It took a lot of effort because he got to where he couldn’t move anything but his face and he could speak. Some kids can’t speak, but he was blessed with speaking, even though he began to get really quiet and couldn’t talk very loud,” Earhart said.
It was hard for Mehling to realize he needed help with feeding. He used a stomach feeding tube to get his nutrition as it became difficult for him to chew because of the muscles needed.
Through his journey, Mehling wrote his life story, “Bionic Preacher: Rising Above Muscular Dystrophy,” where he talked about living with the muscle disease and how he was still able to live a quality life in spite of his disability.
“He cared about others and he was very interested in every relationship he had and with his family. He had a good character and he loved the lord. He prayed everyday,” Earhart said.
Mehling was able to live at home because his parents didn’t have to work. If they had to work, Earhart said they would have had to find a place like Breckenridge.
“He loved coming over here to visit with his sister who has lived here for 15 years or more. All the kids really liked him and they really enjoyed fellowshipping with him. There might would have been a time where he could have used the daycare facilities here because I needed to go some places sometimes and he couldn’t travel very well with a ventilator and stuff, so I think he kind of represents, along with, Alex (his sister), the value of a place to stay, a place to have friends, have support and have activities. He would be very thrilled to be a part of this organization,” she said.
Mayor Don Warren and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran attended the groundbreaking ceremony. Dr. David Dykes, pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church, gave a prayer before the audience listened to stories of special moments from the staff at BVT and the Mehling family.
“We are so appreciative of the support of our generous donors,” Linda Taylor, associate executive director of Advancement at BVT, said.
She expects the the new Douglas R. Mehling II Center will cut the cost and time of labor by as much as two-thirds in some areas, which is an important factor for a nonprofit with a mission like BVT.