It was all chocolate chip cookies and smiles at the Breckenridge Village of Tyler Friday morning as the residents and staff were presented with a $75,000 check from Chick-fil-A for the True Inspiration Award.
“We are so excited about this gift from Chick-fil-A,” said Linda Taylor, associate executive director of advancement. “The community played a huge role in voting for us, because by their votes we got more money.”
The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service.
“We were able to submit an application for the Inspiration Awards on behalf of all the Chick-Fil-A in northeast Texas,” said Jeff Johnston, owner and operator of local franchises.
There are four categories for the True Inspiration Award; Caring for People, Caring through Food, Caring for Communities and Caring for our Planet.”
Using each of those categories, they identify people who are eligible all across the United States and Canada.
For this year, 46 nonprofit organizations were awarded with grants that range between $30,000 and $350,000.
“We were glad to be able to secure $75,000 for this wonderful organization,” Johnston said.
“The funds will be used to help secure their home,” Taylor said.
The facility is the heart’s cry of Jean Breckenridge who had a dream for a place like this to care for her son, who had Down syndrome, especially after losing her husband and eldest son just a few months apart.
“There are families who do wonder ‘what will happen to them if I am gone?’” Taylor said, “But with Jean’s dream, we were able to answer that question.”
Jean donated her land and possessions to the intermediate care facility, catering for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“These people can never be able to totally care for themselves,” Taylor said, “and they always have to have someone to help them. So, we provide a safe home for them and care for them every day.”
Entering its 25th year, BVT continues to serve 60 full-time residents as well as offering day programs for about 12 non-residents.
Each morning they start the day with chapel services and then take classes on life skills and do daily exercises for an hour.
In addition to utilizing the services the facility offers, both residents and non-residents will go out and volunteer for various community services.
“They give back to the community that supports them,” Taylor said. “They do Meals on Wheels four days a week, then go to the food bank and help serve food and then go to Hands Up to help sort through clothing.”
“We just love them,” Johnston said. “They’re so deserving of this award, and we could not be prouder to be a part of it.”