The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon.
Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village opened for the first time Friday, welcoming East Texas families to what organizers called a special "holiday destination."
The village is home to 1,500 evergreen trees shipped straight from Oregon. There are all different heights, shapes, colors and price ranges of Nordmann and Noble firs.
Rebekah said after all the searching her family did, she believes Breckenridge is the only place with a large selection of Noble firs. She also said compared to big box stores the family had visited, the trees at Breckenridge are extremely fresh and much higher quality.
"It's perfect," Rebekah said of the 7-foot tree volunteers helped strap to the top of the Cummins' SUV on Saturday afternoon. "This is a tradition of ours every year right after Thanksgiving. The girls take turns each year picking the tree, and this year was Winter's turn so she chose the tree."
Rebekah said the volunteers and staff were "super awesome" and came to help them as soon as they walked up to the village.
While the Cummins were at the tree lot, they were able to enjoy a variety of activities like writing letters to Santa and placing them in his mailbox, taking family photos at different photo op stations such as a mock fireplace with rocking chairs, old classic truck, and more. They also enjoyed refreshments like cookies and hot chocolate.
Susan Tischler, who works as a house manager at Breckenridge Village, was ecstatic to be part of the new tradition.
"I just think it's great that we're able to do this," Tischler said, noting how special it is that families not only can make memories but also benefit the residents of Breckenridge. "The children can have fun while they're here, too, which is a special touch."
What also sets this tree lot apart is the fact it benefits a good cause.
"Every cent goes back to the residents of Breckenridge Village," said Chelsea Owens, executive director of Breckenridge Village. Breckenridge is a residential community for adults with mild or moderate intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Owens said there's a deeper meaning to one-of-a-kind tree lot.
“A tree tells a story,” Owens said. “Each Christmas tree is unique and special in its own way, and that mirrors the value we see in the stories and lives of our residents at Breckenridge Village.”
This first run of what the organization expects will become a beloved annual holiday event was made possible with a generous donation from FirstDay Foundation, a charitable organization in Texas. Partners of Breckenridge Village like Atlas Basecamp, sponsors and a number of volunteers are also responsible for making this Christmas miracle a reality for East Texas.
Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village is the first for the East Texas area as a full-fledged Christmas destination, where buying a tree is only one of many options for families looking to celebrate the holiday season in addition to entertainment, refreshments, a gift shop and the perfect spot for family photos, Owens said.
When designing the village, Owens said the organization wanted "a bit of nostalgia."
"We wanted it to feel like our childhood and just be a special destination where families could not only go home with a Christmas tree but also make memories and enjoy themselves with additional activities while they're here," Owens said.
From now until Dec. 15, Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village will be open to the public seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The holiday destination is located at 14790 County Road 1145 in Tyler near the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
Despite some rainy weather, Owens said opening weekend saw an "amazing turnout."
For updates, visit Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village on Facebook. For information about volunteering, visit breckenridgevillage.com/volunteer or contact Owens at 903-521-9703 or chelsea.owens@breckenridgevillage.com.