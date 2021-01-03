The pastor at the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona is dead today after a shooting.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the pastor opened the bathroom door and was confronted by a person who was hiding. The pastor had a firearm, drew his firearm on the person and ordered him to stop. He came toward the front door, lunged and took the pastor's firearm and killed him.
Two other victims have gunshot wounds and are being treated.
A Harrison County Deputy caught the suspect who took the pastor's vehicle. The person had the church bank bag.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
One person is dead and several others are injured after a church shooting Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following reports of a fatal shooting at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, located at 17339 Farm-to-Market Road 16.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, "Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."
Tyler Morning Telegraph reporter Zak Wellerman said there does not appear to be any members of the church at the scene. There is no traffic on the rural road.
Smith County Sheriff deputies and investigators are at the scene with the Texas DPS.
There is caution tape around the perimeter of the front of the church.
Details regarding who was shot are not confirmed at this time.
The Winona Fire Department is also on the scene.